In less than 24 hours, a GoFundMe campaign to help set up a trust fund for Randee Lynn Stewart’s two children has well surpassed the halfway mark.

Stewart has been identified as the 25-year-old victim in the Red Deer RCMP’s latest homicide investigation.

The crowd funding goal is set for $75,000 and over $45,000 has already been raised. The memorial says Stewart: “was a beautiful young lady with a whole lot of promise, and two beautiful young shining stars at her side.”

In the early morning February 1, RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in a residential neighborhood in the 42 Street and 54 Avenue area. Just minutes later, they were called to the scene of a truck crashing into a power pole near the hospital.

Mounties say they found a woman inside the truck and took her to hospital where she later died from her injuries. RCMP won’t confirm what her injuries were.

Lyndon Olsen, 34, was arrested in Red Deer Monday, after a minor collision between the vehicle he was a passenger in and a police cruiser. Olsen is facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in connection to Stewart’s death.

Olsen was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning, but his case wasn’t brought up in Red Deer Provincial Court until late in the afternoon. Red Deer Remand Centre officers told the judge that Olsen was uncooperative, and refused to make an appearance via CCTV multiple times. His first appearance has been rescheduled to Friday morning.