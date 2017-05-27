Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Mill Woods hit-and-run suspect arrested
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 3:59PM MDT
A 21-year-old man is in custody in connection to a hit-and-run in Mill Woods Thursday afternoon.
Wyatt Schoenknecht of Hondo, Alberta, turned himself in at Slave Lake RCMP Friday at around 3 p.m., EPS said. Schoenknecht was charged with hit-and-run causing bodily harm.
Police responded to the collision in the area of 19 Avenue and 49 Street at approximately 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers were told the victim was on the sidewalk talking to the driver of a parked vehicle before he ran across 19 Avenue and was hit by a GM truck headed east.
Upon arrival, police found the victim in a serious condition. He was treated and taken to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.
EPS said they would like to talk to the driver of the parked vehicle or anyone else with information about this hit-and-run.
