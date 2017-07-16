An Athabasca County man was found dead at the Island Lake after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

The 44-year-old man had been scuba diving at the lake north of Athabasca before he was reported missing at 3:45 p.m.

Search and Rescue and Athabasca RCMP located the man are recovery efforts are underway.

The name of the man will not be released.

The circumstances that led to his death are under investigation.