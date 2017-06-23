Red Deer officials said it will take more than a month to clean up the city following Tuesday’s storm.

In the largest city-wide outage in Red Deer since 1986, crews cut down outages in half overnight, but said there are still around 200 properties without power.

“We are very happy to report that residents in Vanier Woods, Glendale and Normandeau as well as many businesses in Riverside Light Industrial area have had their power restored,” City Manager Craig Curtis said. “We know they still face cleaning up after a long period without power, and we are doing what we can to make that process easier.”

The City of Edmonton is sending down crews to help remove downed trees on cars, homes, streets and fences.

“Our other focuses are on the parks system and getting a lay of the land – really getting out and assessing the damage to trees and getting some of those trees removed,” Emergency Management Coordinator Karen Mann said.

