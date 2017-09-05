Alberta Health Services has confirmed three more cases of salmonella, connected to a booth at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival.

On Friday, September 1, AHS said there were nineteen lab-confirmed salmonella cases, connected to food served at one booth at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival.

Officials said the restaurant connected to the booth, Haweli Restaurant, had been inspected and found to meet requirements under the Alberta Public Health Act.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed there were three more cases, bringing the total number to 22.

The Edmonton Folk Music Festival was held in Gallagher Park from August 10 to 13.

AHS said there is little ongoing risk of infection related to these cases.

Symptoms of salmonella associated with the outbreak are: diarrhea that could be bloody, abdominal cramps and fever, and vomiting and nausea in certain cases. The most common complication of salmonella is dehydration.

Symptoms can start to show within six to 72 hours of consuming contaminated food, or after exposure to other sources, and can last from between four to seven days, or longer.

Some people can become infected but don’t show symptoms – in those cases the bacteria can be carried and then spread to others.

Anyone with concerns over salmonella can call Health Link Alberta at 811.