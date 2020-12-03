EDMONTON -- Please have laid charges after an assault on Jasper Avenue earlier this week.

Emergency crews were called to 97 Street and Jasper Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a man with significant injuries.

He was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.

Matthew Douglas, 23, has since been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public in connection with the assault.

The 45-year-old victim is now in stable condition.

No other updates have been released.