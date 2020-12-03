Advertisement
1 charged in Tuesday night assault
Published Thursday, December 3, 2020 2:08PM MST
EDMONTON -- Please have laid charges after an assault on Jasper Avenue earlier this week.
Emergency crews were called to 97 Street and Jasper Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found a man with significant injuries.
He was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.
Matthew Douglas, 23, has since been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public in connection with the assault.
The 45-year-old victim is now in stable condition.
No other updates have been released.