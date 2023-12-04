1 dead in multi-vehicle crash near Calmar: RCMP

At least one person was killed in a crash south of Edmonton Monday morning.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision on Highway 39 at Range Road 265, one kilometre east of the town Calmar, around 6:15 a.m.

An RCMP spokesperson said the crash "resulted in at least one fatality" but did not provide details about the number of people or vehicles involved nor other injuries.

Highway 39 was fully closed in the area as of 10 a.m., according to 511 Alberta.

Mounties are investigating and did not say what caused the crash.

Sunday night, Leduc RCMP issued a public warning about icy conditions on Highway 2 south of Edmonton, noting they had counted three crashes before midnight.

Part of Highway 28 north of Edmonton was also closed because of a crash early Monday morning.

