EDMONTON -- A new permanent, supportive housing facility in Edmonton is ready to welcome residents on Oct. 1.

The facility, in the city’s Belvedere community, features a mix of one and two-bedroom units, a total of 42 in all.

Residents will be individuals, couples and families who have experienced housing instability or homelessness.

“Increasing the supply of permanent supportive housing is a key priority for the city, as housing like this is an essential element in ending homelessness and poverty,” said Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson. “I’m glad that this housing complex will provide Edmontonians who are struggling with a safe place to call home and the safety and support they need to lead healthy and connected lives.”

A partnership between Right at Home Housing Society and NiGiGan Housing Ventures will give the residents access to social programs and Indigenous and culture based supports.

“Housing is more than a roof over someone’s head. This type of housing offers the foundation for a better life,” said Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson. “These new housing units can be a safe place for people to rebuild their lives and to heal. The combination of secure housing and cultural supports will give Indigenous people a strong sense of community and belonging.”

The facility is close to transit and other amenities.

The federal and provincial government jointly spent $6 million on the project, which created more than 70 jobs.