5th wave 'a risk' as Albertans gather inside, Hinshaw warns

EDMONTON -

As temperatures begin to drop and Albertans start heading indoors, the province’s top doctor is reminding people to be vigilant of COVID-19 during the cooler months.

In her COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there is a “risk we could see a fifth wave” due to the “seasonality of the virus.”

“Transmission increases when we have people who are infectious coming in contact with people who are susceptible to the virus and the greater the number of contacts between people especially in indoor locations,” she explained.

Hinshaw said Albertans “have the tools” needed to help mitigate the “aggressive nature” of transmitting COVID-19, in particular the Delta variant.

Some of those tools include regular hand washing, getting vaccinated, staying home when sick, masking when indoors and avoiding crowded rooms with poor ventilation.

“The more of us that participate in the multi layers of protection, the less the chance of a fifth wave that could increase the strain on our health-care system this winter,” she said.

Hinshaw told media she does not anticipate further restrictions in the coming months if people continue to follow the guidelines.

“We’re in a bit of a plateau but we are still slowly declining.”