Six of the dogs seized from an alleged puppy mill in north Edmonton were placed up for adoption at the Edmonton Humane Society on Friday.

“There was a lineup just before we opened and we’re grateful there are so many people who want to give our adoptable animals a home,” said EHS spokesperson Kylie Adams to CTV News Edmonton in a written statement. “Provided that the potential homes are good fit for both the families and the dogs, we anticipate they’ll all be going home today so they won’t be on the website for very long.”

Seventy-two Havenese dogs and puppies were seized from the rural property in July by Animal Care and Control and placed in different shelters.

The dogs were quarantined in August after a case of canine distemper broke out, causing one of the dogs to be euthanized, but the quarantine has since been lifted.

Adams said because the dogs all have different medical and behavioural needs, they are being put up for adoption at different times.

Fifteen of the dogs have already found new homes.