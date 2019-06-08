Oilers fans had a chance to score used equipment from their favourite players on Saturday.

Game-used sticks, equipment and skates, as well as autographed pucks and Oil Kings merchandise was on sale at the 13th Locker Room Sale.

The items ranged in price, from a used $250 Milan Lucic jersey to a $2,250 white Adidas jersey worn by Leon Draisaitl.

A white Adidas jersey worn by No. 97 Connor McDavid was priced at $8,500.

But, a couple of first-time sale goers said there was something for everyone.

"If people were looking for expensive things or autographed things, but there were affordable things, too. There were people coming that only had a few dollars to spend,” one fan said.

Current defenceman Kris Russell and two-time Oilers Stanley Cup winner Bill Ranford were also there to sign autographs.

"(It's a) great chance to bring the whole family down," said Jeff Harrop, senior vice president of marketing for the Oilers Entertainment Group.

"Seeing ex-alumni players, current players, and getting to see all that game-used equipment's kind of fun, going through all the gear these guys used."

The event was open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The OEG was expecting about 2,000 people.