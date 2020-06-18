EDMONTON -- The married couple killed in a motorcycle crash in northeast Edmonton last Friday was dedicated to helping veterans, friends say.

Phil Mooney, 39, and his wife Courtney, 37, died on scene after they collided head-on with a car in the area of Highway 28 and 246 Avenue late Friday night.

A ghost bike, used to remember bikers killed in crashes, was set up near the scene.

Stephen Moir, the president of the Nam Knights Motorcycle Club of Canada, told CTV News Edmonton Mooney was a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who served in Afghanistan.

Mooney retired for medical reasons and joined the motorcycle club, according to Moir, "to help promote awareness and provide support to serving and retired Military and Law Enforcement persons and their families in times of need."

Courtney worked for the Royal Canadian Legion and was an advocate for veterans injured in combat.

Their GoFundMe, which has nearly doubled its goal of $20,000, says the Mooneys were a fantastic couple who "touched the lives of everyone around them."

They leave behind two children. The GoFundMe will be used to cover funeral costs and support the daughter and son.