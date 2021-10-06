Alberta reports 1,263 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

EDMONTON -

Twenty-six more Albertans have died due to COVID-19, according to the province's latest data update that also saw 1,263 new cases reported Wednesday.

The deaths are spread across seven days and in patients ranging in age from in their 20s to over 80. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta rose to 2,804.

There are now 1,083 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 247 in intensive care units. The patient counts for hospital and ICU represent the 13th highest totals of the pandemic for both counts.

The province's active case count continued its recent downward trend, falling slightly to 18,912.

Among eligible Albertans, 84.6 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 75.2 per cent have had two doses.

Those who have yet to receive any shot continue to make up the majority of new cases, active cases and severe outcomes including hospitalizations and deaths.

Over the past 120 days, patients who are not fully vaccinated have accounted for 92 per cent of those in ICU and 71 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19.

The next data update is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.