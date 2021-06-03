EDMONTON -- Alberta reported another 296 new cases of COVID-19 after completing approximately 6,800 tests.

The numbers were reported in a live update given by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health for the province, on Thursday.

Hospitalizations continue to decline with a total of 411 people in hospital and 120 in ICU.

Five new deaths were reported Thursday, including four in the Edmonton zone. Two men, one in their 70s and the other in their 80s with comorbidities, died from COVID-19. Two women, one in their 50s with comorbidities and the other in their 70s with no comorbidities, also died.

One death in the Calgary zone was reported: a man in his 80s with comorbidities.

Approximately 305 variant of concern cases, including infections from previous days, were identified.

Hinshaw said the lower amounts of cases being identified has allowed variant screening for every case of COVID-19 to resume after the province halted this process in May.

All tests administered in the province will screen for variants other than the B.1.17 variant first identified in the United Kingdom. Hinshaw said this is because of the lower volumes of the other variants in the province and that there is still an opportunity for more “aggressive containment” of them.

Hinshaw reported that over 44,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine was administered Wednesday, raising the provincial total to over 2.88 million doses given.

