EDMONTON -- After 50 years in Edmonton, a Christmas tradition is having its last hurrah starting Thursday night.

The Singing Christmas Tree will hold its final performances at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium until Sunday.

"It's just time," John Cameron said. "It's been a 50-year tradition in Edmonton and lots of people have come and seen it and it's just time to move on and we're gonna go out with a great big bang."

The show started at the now-demolished Central Pentecostal Tabernacle before the singing tree moved to the Jubilee, where it became a Christmas staple.

"The Singing Christmas Tree over the years has grown into something that is a tradition for people in Edmonton. It's a tradition for the people who participate," said Ariana Whitlow, the show's manager.

The tree featured many performers over the years, including American Idol Season 2 winner Ruben Studdard.

"Everybody always loves Christmas music," Studdard said. "You can't get any better than an orchestra and a 120-piece choir."

The 35-foot tree will be put away after Sunday, but there could always be a Christmas miracle.

"Maybe we'll bring it back in years at Rogers Place and have a great Christmas celebration," Cameron said.

