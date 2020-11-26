EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have arrested three people they say were involved in a random shooting in February 2020, and are looking for a fourth suspect.

A 28-year-old Edmonton woman was hit by a stray bullet while asleep inside a townhome on Feb. 29. Four homes were hit by bullets.

Four people were initially arrested at another residence in the complex near 38 Avenue and 78 Street. Police found a loaded SKS rifle with a prohibited magazine, a second loaded magazine and several loose cartridges.

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed Thursday the investigation was completed in November with the help of the RCMP laboratory for ballistic and forensic analysis.

Three people have been arrested and are facing a number of charges:

Antonio Crane, 28, faces eight charges including causing bodily harm by criminal negligence and firearms-related offences.

Ferlin Rowan, 24, faces four charges including causing bodily harm by criminal negligence and firearms-related offences.

Sara Brertton, 30, faces two firearms-related charges.

A fourth suspect, 24-year-old Nikosis Stevenson, is wanted on 10 outstanding warrants for similar charges.

Anyone with information on Stevenson's location is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.