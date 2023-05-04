City paying $2.5M for new project cracking down on grime and graffiti downtown

The City of Edmonton is launching a new $2.5 million initiative to clean up the downtown core. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton) The City of Edmonton is launching a new $2.5 million initiative to clean up the downtown core. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island