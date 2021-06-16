Advertisement
COVID-19 in Alberta: 153 new cases as province awaits updated vaccination data
Share:
EDMONTON -- Alberta reported fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for the seventh consecutive day, with 153 new infections recorded.
The province is nearing 70 per cent of eligible Albertans to have received at least a first dose. That's the threshold for Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan, which lifts almost all public health restrictions, but updated vaccination was delayed on Wednesday.
The first-dose vaccination rate of 69.4 per cent reported on Tuesday was not updated as of 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
Active cases fell to 2,639, their lowest number since mid-October.
Four more Albertans, including two in their 50s, were reported to have died Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 2,278 which includes 181 individuals under the age of 60.
The are now 255 people in hospital including 67 in intensive care units.
The province reported a 2.19 per cent test positivity based on approximately 6,700 tests.