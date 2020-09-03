EDMONTON -- The Edmonton doctor who founded Canada's first gender clinic in 1995 has died.

Dr. Lorne Warneke died last Friday after he fell in his home.

Warneke, a psychiatrist, is being remembered as a pioneer for Edmonton's LGTBQ2S+ community.

"He had to fight every step of the way that LGBTQ people would be recognized as people with equality treatment and dignity and respect," said LGTBQ2S+ advocate Kristopher Wells.

"It's just a devastating loss for the LGBT community, and for our city and for our country. Dr. Warneke was a national treasure."

Wells said Warneke's testimony contributed to the Supreme Court of Canada ruling that made sexual orientation a protected human right in Canada.

Warneke's celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.