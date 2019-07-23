EPCOR crews are racing to clear flooded water from dozens of Griesbach homes before rain hits the region again, possibly as soon as Tuesday night.

In a release, the utility provider says it's managed to decrease water levels by 90 centimetres in the past day, from 7.6 metres on Monday morning to 6.7 metres a day later.

Griesbach's drainage system won't return to normal until the levels are below five metres, according to EPCOR.

The potential for rain in the coming days, possible as soon as Tuesday night, is complicating matters.

There's a 60 per cent chance of a thunderstorm overnight tonight and an equal probability of rain for all of Wednesday, according to CTV News Edmonton's Chief Meteorologist Josh Classen.

EPCOR says it's been using tanker trucks to remove water from the system and is preparing extra vehicles should heavy rains hit Tuesday evening.

Westcorp, the maintenance company for the rental units in the area, said on Monday that 124 basements were flooded.

Crews will continue to work around the clock, EPCOR says. It hopes to have the system restored to normal in two days, but that may change pending weather.