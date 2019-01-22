

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Police are asking residents of two Edmonton neighbourhoods to contact them if they have surveillance images in connection to a homicide and a suspicious death.

The homicide occurred in the Montrose neighbourhood in northeast Edmonton Friday night. Officers responded to a home invasion in the area of 119 Avenue and 61 Street. Barbara Nelson, 59, died in hospital as a result of blunt force trauma, while a man is in hospital in serious condition.

On Monday night, a 24-year-old man was found injured on the street at Crabapple Crescent SW in The Oschards of Ellerslie after reports of gunshots. He died in hospital a short time later.

Investigators believe the two deaths were targeted.

EPS urges anyone with information or surveillance images to call them at 780-423-4567.