EDMONTON -- Some people living in Fort Vermilion are being evacuated from their homes because of high water levels.

The risk of flooding is due to ice break-up on the Peace River. There is a 50-kilometre long ice jam at Atlas Landing, 76 kilometres upstream of the hamlet.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued on Sunday evening and impacts residents that live east of 50 Street and north of the golf course, River Road and Boreal Housing in the hamlet.

Affected residents must report and register with the county by calling 780-927-3718.

People are asked to bring their personal items and supplies, including medication and sleeping bags.

More information is available on the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

Fort Vermilion is 660 kilometres north of Edmonton.