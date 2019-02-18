Hundreds of Oilers fans are awaiting the appearance of their favourite player at the West Edmonton Mall this Monday morning.

The shopping centre opened at 6 a.m. to Edmontonians who wanted the best chance of getting a player’s autograph.

From 1-3 p.m., 25 players will make a public appearance—including captain Connor McDavid, left winger Milan Lucic and recent trade Sam Gagner.

Fans will be limited to one autograph per person. Because of expected high demand, only the first 400 people in line at McDavid’s station will be guaranteed access.

“This will be a great event and a unique opportunity for fans to interact with the team,” said Oilers Entertainment Group CEO and Vice Chair Bob Nicholson.

“Our players look forward to meeting everyone and it’s a great way to spend part of your Family Day.”

A full list of player locations can be found online.