Derek Fildebrandt, a former United Conservative Party MLA, pleaded guilty to a charge stemming to a hunting incident in late 2017 – and the leader of the UCP said he would not be allowed back in.

In a Didsbury court Friday, Fildebrandt pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of an animal, he was fined $3,000. A second charge of trespassing was withdrawn by the Crown as part of his plea deal.

Fildebrandt’s lawyer said under the plea deal, his client will get his gun back, it was seized at the time, and he will not lose hunting privileges.

After Fildebrandt’s court appearance, UCP leader Jason Kenney issued a statement, saying: “As elected representatives, we must be expected to show the highest level of integrity. MLA Derek Fildebrandt has unfortunately demonstrated a pattern of behavior that does not meet that standard.”

The statement said Kenney, UCP House Leader Jason Nixon and Kenney’s deputy Chief of Staff met with Fildebrandt on November 29. Kenney said the meeting was meant to question the MLA on any other outstanding issues.

Fildebrandt had stepped down from the UCP caucus in mid-August.

Kenney said in the hour-long meeting, Fildebrandt was questioned “extensively”, and “at no point during that meeting did Mr. Fildebrandt disclose that just 25 days prior he had been charged with the offence which led to his Court hearing today.”

On November 4, 2017, Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers were called by the owner of land near Sundre, over a deer shot on private land.

In a statement released in mid-December, when news of the charges broke, Fildebrandt said he hadn’t realized he was on private land when he shot the deer, and he apologized to everyone involved. The deer meat was donated to a local food bank.

As for Fildebrandt’s future with the UCP, Kenney said: “I can only conclude that Mr. Fildebrandt deliberately misled us in refusing to disclose this outstanding charge.” And said the MLA would not be allowed to return to the UCP caucus, a decision supported by UCP caucus members.

Kenney also said Fildebrandt won’t be allowed to seek a nomination with the UCP.