Edmonton Fire Rescue Service issued a fire ban for the city of Edmonton on Friday.

The ban prohibits fireworks, open burning, fire pits, and cooking stoves and barbecues that use wood and briquettes. Propane or gas barbecues are still allowed.

Edmonton had previously been placed under several fire restrictions; on Friday, the city said the restriction order was upgraded to a ban due to the Fire Weather Index and continued hot and dry conditions.

Those who are found to be violating the ban may be subject to fines or charges—including costs for emergency services—if the activity causes a safety issue.

More information can be found online or calling 311.

A fire ban was also issued on Friday for Lamont County.

The county is prohibiting open fires and burning, and suspending or cancelling all fire permits.

County residents are also not permitted to use all-terrain vehicles on public land.

More information can be found online.