EDMONTON -- A former Edmonton nightclub promoter has been sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting five women.

Matthew McKnight, 33, was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016.

He pleaded not guilty, but a jury convicted him on five counts.

Judge Doreen Sulyma delivered the sentence in Alberta Court of Queen's Bench on Friday following a seven-day sentencing hearing.

Judge Sulyma's sentence for the five assaults totalled to 16 1/2 years, but she reduced that figure, citing several mitigating factors.

"I do not consider the moral blameworthiness of Mr. McKnight to be so grave as to require such a lengthy sentence to demonstrate society’s need to denounce and deter other like-minded persons," Sulyma told the court.

Sulyma cited a 2016 beating McKnight suffered in the Edmonton Remand Centre as well as McKnight being a first-time offender with good prospects of rehabilitation as mitigating factors in reducing the sentence to eight years.

"A sentence of 16.5 years simply exceeds what would be just and appropriate,"Sulyma said.

McKnight's defence had argued for a sentence of between over four years and nine years. Crown prosectors were seeking a 22 1/2 year sentence.

Court heard McKnight met most of the women in bars and assaulted them at his apartment.

'DENOUNCE AND DETER'

In seeking a sentence of more than 22 years, Crown prosecutor Mark Huyser-Wierenga told Judge Doreen Sulyma she had a "unique opportunity to denounce and deter" McKnight's crimes.

“These are gravely serious offences and Mr. McKnight's degree of moral responsibility is high,” said Huyser-Wierenga during in his opening submission.

“He's a man who has had a privileged upbringing in many ways.”

The court heard from four of McKnight's victims who said they are suffering from anxiety, depression and nightmares due to the assaults years after they happened.

"You saw intoxication as an opportunity," one of the women told the court.

"My body didn’t feel like mine because I wasn’t in control," she said in her victim impact statement.

"I felt robbed, invaded, worthless and helpless."

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, said she remained silent about the attacks for years until hearing of other victims and going to the police.

"I stand here against sexual predators," she said. "I stand here so he can never do this to anyone else."

Huyser-Wierenga also argued that there's been no evidence detailing the psychology behind what he termed McKnight's "troubling pattern of abuse."

"We have no understanding of why Mr. McKnight raped five women over six years," he said.

"Hook up culture doesn’t involve raping people you’re hooking up with."

He also challenged the defence's assertion that as a young, first-time offender McKnight had strong prospects of rehabilitation.

"Where's the evidence for that?"

He also noted that a 22 1/2 year sentence doesn't necessarily equate to the same amount of time in an institution given statutory release and parole regulations.

'A VENEGEFUL SENTENCE'

In his sentencing submissions, defence lawyer Dino Bottos argued that the Crown had "lost perspective in this case."

"I've never been involved in a case where Crown and defence have been so far apart," Bottos said.

"Their submissions seem to be calling for a vengeful sentence," he said.

"Something that may make some people in this public feel good. It may quench their thirst for blood, however that's not how we sentence offenders in Canada."

Bottos presented six factors he says should mitigate McKnight's sentence, including what he termed the vigilante justice McKnight suffered in a 2016 beating from his cellmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre

McKnight required stitches and staples following the attack where he was punched to the ground and kicked multiple times in the head. He earlier told the court he fears for his safety while incarcerated.

The Crown has argued the beating should have no effect on the sentence, saying McKnight could've asked the guards for protection but didn't.

Bottos also noted what he called an "inordinate" amount of public condemnation as well as how McKnight was a first-time offender, had strong family support and had complied with his bail conditions for nearly four years.

"He's suffered far more than your average sex offender."

McKnight addressed the court on the final day of his sentencing hearing last Friday night.

"I know that many people think me to be an unfeeling monster but that is not the case at all. My heart is bursting, and I feel like absolute garbage for making people feel that way," he said.

“While I stand by my testimony at this trial, I recognize that I have no one but myself to blame for the situation I find myself in.”