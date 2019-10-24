The owner of the now-closed Needle Vinyl Tavern has been handed an 18-month suspended sentence for sexual assault.

James Leder had previously pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an employee at the downtown live music venue on March 10, 2017.

Court heard that Leder was not working that night, but that the complainant was.

Brittany Rudyck, the victim, has spoken out about the incident publicly. She was in the courtroom on Thursday to hear the passing of the sentence.

To the large gallery in attendance, Provincial Court Judge Larry Anderson stated of Leder, “He drank so much that he did not remember the events of that night the following day.”

Anderson said the assault began with Leder commenting on Rudyck’s appearance and grabbing her buttocks. Then he did it again. And later that evening he did it again. He laughed when she said stop, according to Judge Anderson who stated, “he did it a fourth time before a staff member intervened.”

Leder had to be be taken out of the club.

He later apologized to Rudyck.

She continued working at the club for eight months. The judge stated, “It continued to eat away at her and she didn’t think the apology was sincere.”

Leder was let go from the business and shortly after, the establishment closed down.

Leder’s lawyer had hoped for a discharge. The Crown had put forward a proposal for a 30-day jail sentence with probation.

Judge Anderson opted for an 18-month conditional sentence. It will see Leder on probation for that period of time, with conditions that include alcohol counselling.

Leder will have a criminal record. He will also be on a sex offender registry for 10 years and he must submit DNA to the national database.

Rudyck spoke outside court after sentencing. She said as painful as the court process has been, she would do it all over again.

“I just really hope that now, seeing this case, other people can come forward and maybe feel brave and emboldened to speak out.”