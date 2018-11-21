

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The Grey Cup Festival kicked off Wednesday, filling a three-block section of Jasper Avenue with a zip line, synthetic ski hill and bungee jumping.

Of course, the foremost reason for the party was football.

Sunday, the Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders will go head-to-head in the 106th CFL championship.

But Redblacks fan Rose Frick said most people at the Grey Cup Festival were setting the rivalry aside.

“It’s nice to see that everyone’s getting along, and the comradery is great.”

And there didn’t seem to be a problem for those still sporting Edmonton’s green and yellow.

“Nobody dares heckle us in our home town,” said Tanner Fitzowich, an Eskimos season ticket holder.

The festival is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. until Saturday.

Starting Nov. 14 and ending Nov. 28, Jasper Avenue from 96 Street NW to 99 Street NW will be closed. As of Nov. 15, 97 Street NW from Jasper Avenue to 101A Avenue was closed as well.

The Grey Cup Festival also marks the last public appearance of ELA, the city’s autonomous electric vehicle. Soon, the vehicle will be heading to the University of Alberta for testing—but first, ELA will be carrying passengers through Louise McKinney Park during the Grey Cup celebrations.

With files from Jeremy Thompson