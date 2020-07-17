EDMONTON -- Clean up of the aftermath of a storm that tore through a town south of Edmonton is expected to take days.

Radar suggests wind gusts reached 120 km/h Thursday night in Millet, uprooting a boulevard of poplars and dropping an evergreen on resident Clayton Colburn’s roof.

He told CTV News Edmonton it took less than a minute for the gusts to pick up.

"The trees were up. The next time I looked, they were laying on the house," he recalled.

Most of the clean up needed is surface level; the majority of town residents didn't lose their power or water, although a roof at the public works yard was blown off.

Some told CTV News Edmonton they were grateful the damage wasn’t worse.

"It was one of the reasons we bought the house," Mateah Holowachuk said of a felled tree in her yard.

"But we'll plant another.

"And we're just happy everyone's OK."

With a report from CTV News Edmonton’s David Ewasuk