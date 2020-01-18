EDMONTON -- Police say the incident that caused an elementary school to be put under a hold-and-secure order Friday afternoon has been resolved.

At approximately 2 a.m. Saturday the situation was resolved peacefully after the male suspect surrendered.

He was taken to hospital out of precaution and remains in police custody.

Charges are pending.

Students at Lymburn School, on 72 Avenue N.W., were first held for several hours past the school day's end, then the building was evacuated Friday evening due to the incident unfolding in a nearby building.

Police were called to a home at around 3 p.m. Friday for reports that a man attacked two other men with a knife.

The two other men exited the home and have since been treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further concern for public safety, according to police.