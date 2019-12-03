EDMONTON -- The Nechi Institute, an Indigenous learning centre in Alberta, says it is in crisis mode after being handed an eviction notice by the UCP government.

In a letter, Nechi Institute CEO Marilyn Buffalo says the learning centre must vacate its current location in Sturgeon County by March 31, after 45 years in operation.

Buffalo says the eviction notice was presented by the “Jason Kenney government through Alberta Infrastructure.”

Alberta's Minister of Indigenous Relations, Rick Wilson, tweeted about the situation, saying the institute had been given four months to relocate.

"This government's priority is to expand access to addiction treatment for all Albertans, especially Indigenous Albertans who are dying at a rate 4 times faster than non-Indigenous in the province," Wilson write. "We value the training that the Nechi Institute provides to Indigenous students but also recognize that the space currently occupied is urgently needed for the delivery of addiction treatment to Indigenous people."

He said more information would be released at an announcement at Poundmaker's Lodge Wednesday.

The Nechi Institute has been given 4 months notice, and during this time, we will continue to work with them to find a suitable alternative location. — Rick Wilson (@Richard4Alberta) December 3, 2019

Buffalo is in Ottawa this week for the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly.

She’s meeting with members of the Alberta Chiefs caucus to discuss a strategy to convince Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to revoke the decision, and invite him to sit down with the Nechi Institute board and treaty leaders to find a better resolution.

The Nechi Institute offers accredited programs that are transferable at many university and colleges.

It also provides counselling and therapeutic training services, specializing in helping people with addictions, family violence and prescription drug abuse.