

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A local longtime collector and Star Wars expert owns a Jawa figure that could be worth thousands of dollars.

Jawa is still packaged, but what makes this one different, is that it’s in rare clothing. Most of the figures’ capes are cloth, but this one’s is made out of vinyl.

“A vinyl cape-Jawa, even in an American package, is a holy grail piece,” Shane Turgeon, its new owner, said. “But to find one in a Canadian package…this is maybe the fifth or sixth one that’s ever turned up.”

Turgeon’s friend, the owner of a comic book and collectables store in Victoria, B.C., contacted him after he came across it.

“He knew the significance of it.”

Turgeon said a mint Jawa figure with a vinyl cape would sell for $25,000 to $30,000.

“This unfortunately has a lot of flaws.”

The figure is currently in the United States being looked at by a grading agency.

With files from David Ewasuk