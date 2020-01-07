Man charged in west Edmonton fatal pedestrian crash
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a crash on the morning of Dec. 2, 2019. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A 54-year-old man is facing charges after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in west Edmonton last month.
Officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on 107 Avenue and 130 Street on Dec. 2 at approximately 7:30 a.m.
Edmonton police said a Jeep Wrangler heading west on 107 Avenue struck a man crossing the street from the south to the north side of the road.
The 52-year-old man died in hospital, police said.
Thomas Lewis was charged with careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
He's scheduled to appear in court Feb. 5.