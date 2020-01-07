EDMONTON -- A 54-year-old man is facing charges after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in west Edmonton last month.

Officers responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on 107 Avenue and 130 Street on Dec. 2 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Edmonton police said a Jeep Wrangler heading west on 107 Avenue struck a man crossing the street from the south to the north side of the road.

The 52-year-old man died in hospital, police said.

Thomas Lewis was charged with careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

He's scheduled to appear in court Feb. 5.