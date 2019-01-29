

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police have confirmed the man found injured in south Edmonton last week died as a result of a gunshot wound.

EPS responded to reports of gunshots at Crabapple Crescent in the Orchards at Ellerslie on Jan. 21 at approximately 7:35 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground.

Manvir Singh Sidhu, 23, was pronounced dead in hospital. The autopsy confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.

This is Edmonton’s sixth homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.