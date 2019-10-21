

CTV News Edmonton





EDMONTON -- Voters in one Edmonton riding were redirected to a new polling place after mould was discovered in a gym floor.

Polling in the Edmonton Riverbend riding was set to take place at St. Stanislaus Catholic Elementary School on 114 Street.

But after the gym floor was ripped up due to mould, Elections Canada was forced to find a new location at St. Boniface Catholic Elementary School on nearby 40 Avenue.

Volunteers put up a sign outside St. Stanislaus and voters were issued new cards with a correct address.

A worker was also present at the Catholic school to redirect wayward voters.

Polls close in Alberta at 7:30 p.m. Get live results and analysis on CTV News Edmonton's election site.