EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) will be hosting two special nights of its online 50/50 draw during the next two Oilers games.

Wednesday's draw will honour Walter Gretzky's legacy with net proceeds benefiting Northern Alberta Food Banks.

The role food banks play in feeding the most vulnerable was of particular importance to Walter, an Edmonton Oilers news release read.

"Edmonton's Food Bank is profoundly grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for choosing us as one of the 50/50 recipients of this Wednesday's game," Edmonton's Food Bank executive director Marjorie Bencz said in the news release.

"The fact that we are honouring Walter Gretzky's wishes makes this gesture even more poignant, as he cared very deeply about giving back to the community."

The food bank will use funds from Wednesday's 50/50 to support its warehouse operations.

Friday's 50/50 draw will benefit the Cure Cancer Foundation and the Alberta Cancer Foundation when the Oilers host a 'Hockey Fights Cancer' game as part of a league-wide initiative.

The colour of lavender will be displayed throughout the night to represent all cancers.

The display will include lavender jerseys during warmups, which will be auctioned at a later date.

The Alberta Cancer Foundation focuses on making life better for Albertans facing cancer by inspiring community support for innovation in detection, treatment and care.

It's the fundraising partner to the 17 cancer centres in Alberta, including the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton.

"These important funds from the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation will allow us to make improvements, expand our capacity to meet the needs of the growing number of new cancer patients in Alberta and provide the best possible care when they walk through our doors," Cross Cancer Institute medical director Dr. Charlie Butts said in the news release.

"The Cure Cancer Foundation is so grateful that the EOCF has assigned the net proceeds of the 50/50 on March 12 to support our ongoing efforts to support clinical trials at the Cross Cancer Institute," Cure Cancer Foundation director Darren Baumgardner added.

Tickets for the upcoming RE/MAX 50/50 draws can be purchased online.