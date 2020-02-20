EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland says he's working the phones ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline.

Holland says he's talked to 15 to 20 teams, but he's waiting until the weekend to make a decision on a move.

"I gotta decide here over the next three or four days," Holland said. "Would I like to be active? Yeah, I'd like to be active. I'd like to pitch in … the guys in that locker room have worked extremely hard, the coaching staff to put us in this position."

Holland maintained he likes his team's depth, and that young guys have stepped up during the recent surge in injuries and Kassian suspensions.

#Oilers GM Ken Holland says he likes his team’s depth...likes how the club has surged despite key injuries and hopes to be active leading up to trade deadline. BTW, McDavid is practicing with team. @ctvedmonton — Adam Cook (@AdamCookCTV) February 20, 2020

He says he won't trade a first round pick for a rental, and that the team's cap space is a concern.

"I'm looking for the right fit at the right price, factoring the cap issue that we've got," Holland said. "You're either looking for a big piece, you're either looking for the right piece for the bottom six."

Holland added he hasn't shopped Jesse Puljujarvi and that other teams have not asked. The Finnish forward left the Oilers last summer and is playing in his home country.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid practiced with the team as Holland talked to reporters.

McDavid looks good in practice, accelerating well as usual and taking part in all the rushes. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 20, 2020

TSN's Ryan Rishaug reported McDavid, who has missed five games with a knee injury, will travel to California with the team, but his return date is still unsure.

Holland said James Neal, who has been out with a foot injury since the end of January, is still two to three weeks away.

The Oilers lost to the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime Wednesday night, but remain atop the Pacific Division with 71 points — one ahead of the Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights.