Oilers goalie's new mask honours Joey Moss, Grant Fuhr
Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021 9:49AM MST
Mike Smith's new goalie mask, painted by David Arrigo, is a tribute to the late Joey Moss and former Oilers goalie Grant Fuhr. (Photo: Twitter / David Arrigo)
EDMONTON -- Goalie Mike Smith will wear a new mask this season that honours two Oilers legends.
The new mask, painted by artist David Arrigo, is a tribute to the late Joey Moss and former Oilers goalie Grant Fuhr.
Arrigo has been sharing previews of the mask online.
The Oilers start the 2021 season with a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Wednesday.