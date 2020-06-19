Advertisement
Oilers recognize Juneteenth by celebrating former, current Black players
Former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Grant Fuhr takes part in a 1984 Stanley Cup reunion in Edmonton, Alta., on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers are recognizing Juneteenth by remembering some of the team's former and current Black players.
Juneteenth marks the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, shortly after the end of the Civil War.
This year's Juneteenth comes at a time when Black people across the United States and the world unite under the Black Lives Matter movement, protesting for equality and justice following the death of George Floyd.
The Oilers are one of the professional teams celebrating Juneteenth on social media, honouring former players such as Hall of Fame goaltender Grant Fuhr and remembering the 2000-01 team that had five Black players on it.
The Oilers are also celebrating current defencemen Caleb Jones and Darnell Nurse. During Black History Month, Jones told the Oilers' podcast, "Little kids of all races should know that hockey is a welcoming game and they can play too."
In a statement on Twitter, the NHL said, "We celebrate Juneteenth alongside our Clubs, Players, fans, and the rest of the hockey world."