EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers are recognizing Juneteenth by remembering some of the team's former and current Black players.

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, shortly after the end of the Civil War.

This year's Juneteenth comes at a time when Black people across the United States and the world unite under the Black Lives Matter movement, protesting for equality and justice following the death of George Floyd.

The Oilers are one of the professional teams celebrating Juneteenth on social media, honouring former players such as Hall of Fame goaltender Grant Fuhr and remembering the 2000-01 team that had five Black players on it.

We're proud to join the @NHL, our fellow teams, players & fans in recognizing #Juneteenth.



We'll be celebrating Black history in #Oilers hockey today, starting with some love for the first Black player to win the Cup & to be inducted into the HOF, the legendary Grant Fuhr! pic.twitter.com/SOfThKLREB — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 19, 2020

The 2000-01 #Oilers squad that finished 6th in the Western Conference featured five Black players, including forwards Anson Carter, Mike Grier & Georges Laraque, defenceman Sean Brown & goaltender Joaquin Gage. pic.twitter.com/zEccp3AH3I — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 19, 2020

Did you know Mike Grier was the first Black player born & trained in the United States to make the @NHL? He was originally drafted by St. Louis, but while he was playing for @TerrierHockey the #Oilers acquired him & Curtis Joseph via trade. pic.twitter.com/HcwEduJyav — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 19, 2020

The Oilers are also celebrating current defencemen Caleb Jones and Darnell Nurse. During Black History Month, Jones told the Oilers' podcast, "Little kids of all races should know that hockey is a welcoming game and they can play too."

"I'm lucky to call him a teammate & friend."



Captain Connor shared words of admiration for Darnell Nurse after the #Oilers d-man signed a two-year contract extension in February. Nurse has played 350 games after getting selected 7th overall in 2013. pic.twitter.com/1P1t5S1KWo — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 19, 2020

In a statement on Twitter, the NHL said, "We celebrate Juneteenth alongside our Clubs, Players, fans, and the rest of the hockey world."