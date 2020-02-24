Oilers trade for Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Ennis
Detroit Red Wings left wing Andreas Athanasiou (72) greets teammates after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have acquired wingers Andreas Athanasiou and Tyler Ennis Monday ahead of the 1 p.m. NHL trade deadline.
First, the Oilers gave up two second round picks and Sam Gagner for Athanasiou, who has 10 goals and 14 assists in 46 games this season.
Edmonton also received Ryan Kuffner in the deal.
About an hour later, TSN reported the Oilers had acquired Ennis from the Ottawa Senators for a fifth-round pick in 2021.
Sunday night, the Oilers traded forward Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick in 2020 or 2021 to the Red Wings for 34-year-old Mike Green, who has three goals and eight assists in 48 games this season.
The deal was announced during the third period of the Oilers' game against the Los Angeles Kings, which Edmonton won 4-2 with the return of Connor McDavid from a quad injury.
Currently, the Oilers – sitting second in the Pacific Division – are one of three Canadian teams in a playoff position. Vancouver sits third in Pacific, and Calgary in first place for one of the Wild Card spots.
The Anaheim Ducks host the Oilers on Tuesday.
With files from TSN and The Canadian Press