EDMONTON -- Peter’s Drive In now open, but that can’t be said for one lane of 51st Avenue most of the time. The lineup of cars is backing out onto Gateway Boulevard. Last week, the line went back toward the Whitemud.

Julie King came down to see the disruption, and get a taste for herself.

“I thought I would come yesterday morning at 9:15 because they open at 10, and it was already lined up,” she said.

King says she remembers Peters’ from back when she lived in Calgary. It had lineups then too.

She was guessing it would take less than an hour to get to the front of the line. She’d been waiting about 20 minutes when she talked to CTV News Edmonton, and she was about halfway to the front.

The Edmonton Police Service is aware of the traffic situation, and said right now the only orders they’re giving is to move along if a vehicle is blocking the right of way.

King made it to the front of the line in just over 45 minutes. She bought fries, a shake and a burger, and after the first bite, she declared it was worth the wait.