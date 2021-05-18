EDMONTON -- A man was assaulted with a knife during a road rage incident in Sherwood Park on Tuesday.

Strathcona County RCMP were called to Highway 16 near the Cloverbar Road after a man suffered a knife laceration on his shoulder in a road rage argument.

Police said two vehicles stopped on the side of the highway before the incident took place. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and struck the victim's vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital, police said.

The attacker was driving a 2017 to 2019 dark Ford Escape. The vehicle is believed to have damage on the front of the passenger side bumper, along with a missing passenger side mirror.

He’s being described as:

White

Early 20s

Dark, scruffy hair and last seen wearing tan coloured pants

RCMP are looking to speak with anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the assault, or witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).