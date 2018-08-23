A massive search has resumed for the body of a woman who disappeared from the Athabasca Lookout Tower 12 years ago.

Investigators with the RCMP Historical Homicide Unit are scouring areas north of Hinton as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Stephanie Stewart, who disappeared in 2006.

Stewart was reported missing to RCMP in Hinton on August 26, 2006.

The 70-year-old was working at the Athabasca Lookout Tower as a seasonal employee at the time. The tower is located 25 kilometres northwest of Hinton off of Highway 40.

A co-worker was sent to check in on Stewart and found blood on the steps of her cabin and a pot of water left on the stove. Police said her home had “obvious signs of a disturbance” and believe she was killed.

Investigators also discovered a number of items were missing, including pieces of bedding and a broken watch Stewart had kept for sentimental reasons.

RCMP investigators, crews from Alberta Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and civilian search and rescue teams are conducting ground and water searches in the area of the tower, Jarvis Lake and Highway 40 North.

Police said residents in the area may see an increased police presence in these areas, but there is no risk to public safety and no restrictions on public activities in the area.

The search is expected to continue until Friday.