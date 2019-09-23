Restoration on the 59-year-old Queen Elizabeth Planetarium is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year.

The project began in January, and on Monday, concrete panels were put in place to protect the dome.

"The panels that are being placed there now are essentially a protective cover that's going over the original roof structure, and so the original roof structure from a historic perspective will still be intact from the inside of the building," City of Edmonton Program Manager Darren Giacobbo said.

The city is also restoring the exterior windows and tile, and making the historic building more accessible, with a new ramp at the back. Giacobbo described the inside of the facility as intact, where work will maintain and enhance its original features.

"We're quite proud of the facility and we’re really happy to be bringing it back to its former glory," Giacobbo said.

'It's a jewel in the city'

The Telus World of Science is "extremely excited" to have the historic planetarium back soon, and it is looking at ways to incorporate it into its programming.

"Things like summer camps are going to be an option for children, as well as we're looking at projecting various dome shows for different events onto the planetarium," TWOSE Marketing and Communication Director Ursula Pattloch said.

There will also be rental opportunities for private events, like small weddings.

The restoration project has a budget of $7 million.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett