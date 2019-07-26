Second Alta. tornado confirmed by Environment Canada
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 1:54PM MDT
Environment Canada has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Alberta on Wednesday.
One tornado had already been confirmed northeast of Waskatenau around 1:50 p.m., and now the national weather agency has confirmed a second tornado in the Hanmore Lake area around 2:30 p.m.
The Hanmore Lake tornado destroyed a camper trailer and did significant damage to a cabin. It also snapped power poles and downed trees.
The EF1 twister produced wind speeds of 145 to 175 km/h.
Hanmore Lake is about 134 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
The tornado near Waskatenau produced winds of between 90 and 130 km/h. No damages were reported as a result of that storm.
These are Alberta’s 18 and 19 tornadoes of 2019.