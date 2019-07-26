Environment Canada has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Alberta on Wednesday.

One tornado had already been confirmed northeast of Waskatenau around 1:50 p.m., and now the national weather agency has confirmed a second tornado in the Hanmore Lake area around 2:30 p.m.

The Hanmore Lake tornado destroyed a camper trailer and did significant damage to a cabin. It also snapped power poles and downed trees.

The EF1 twister produced wind speeds of 145 to 175 km/h.

Hanmore Lake is about 134 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

The tornado near Waskatenau produced winds of between 90 and 130 km/h. No damages were reported as a result of that storm.

These are Alberta’s 18 and 19 tornadoes of 2019.