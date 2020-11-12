EDMONTON -- A 58-year-old Spruce Grove man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation following an incident involving two boys at the Tri-Leisure Centre swimming pool.

On Sept. 17, Leonard Frostad followed the two boys, aged 11 and 12, and touched one of them inappropriately, RCMP said.

Staff intervened and “prevented further abuse,” police said.

Frostad was released from custody following a judicial hearing, with numerous conditions.

He is not to have any contact or communication with a child under the age of 16, or attend any public areas where youth may be present.

Frostad will appear at Stony Plain Provincial Court Nov. 25.

Parkland RCMP are asking the public for information on any other potential victims.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other involving Frostad is asked to contact the Parkland RCMP Detachment.