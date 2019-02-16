Thirteen months after a flood forced its closure, a popular Oliver bar has reopened.

Teddy’s is back in business, after months of demolition, renovations and inspections.

“We had a burst pipe on the second floor so the water was running from the ceiling on the main floor like in the shower,” owner Yana Sheshukova recalled.

The flood resulted in damage worth over $1 million.

“I was shocked,” she recalled. “I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

The restaurant carries special meaning for Sheshukova: she began serving at the bar in 2012, and bought it with her husband four years later.

“I knew that I already loved being here. I love this place, so we decided to take a new journey.”

Teddy’s opened on Jasper Avenue as a deli in 1932.

The flood washed away some of the building’s rich history, but Sheshukova said it was an opportunity to rebrand.

“I’ve been coming here since—oh gosh—1994. It’s taken a year, but the place looks great,” said Doug Davies, a regular customer.

Although Teddy’s staff have been away from the bar for more than a year, every member came back for the bar’s soft opening over the weekend.

Server Rayline Lavertu said employees have picked up right where we left off.

“Doesn’t even feel like we left. It feels the same.”

And the community is happy to once again be back where everybody knows your name.

“This place is very meaningful to me. My father used to come here so there's a lot of history in this neighbourhood,” said Connie Busdegan.

“It’s our little cheers, so to speak.”

Staff hope they’ll see faces both new and old at the grand reopening on March 1.

With files from Regan Hasegawa