Teen pleads guilty in assault on another youth in Leduc parking lot

A teen has pleaded guilty to his role in what police called a "violent assault" of another youth in Leduc last fall.

The attack happened in a Circle K parking lot at 50 Street and Corinthia Drive on Oct. 16 around 12:10 p.m.

Video of the assault posted to social media showed several people kicking a person lying on the ground.

Five youths were charged in connection with the case, including a 12-year-old.

On Friday, one of the teens pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

Court heard the victim, who has an intellectual delay and Tourette's syndrome, used a derogatory term, and was swarmed and attacked because of it.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for a concussion.

The lawyer for the accused told her client repeatedly called wanting to plead guilty, and wrote a letter of apology to the victim.

"The pain he himself feels from this is palpable."

The justice accepted a joint submission for a 12-month conditional discharge, along with 20 hours of community service.

"You can lead a good life…" the justice told the teen, adding "Reflect on what you did and who you want to be."

A trial for two of the other teens is set for July.

None of the teens can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

