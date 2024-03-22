EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Teen pleads guilty in assault on another youth in Leduc parking lot

    Four teens have been charged after an assault in Leduc on Oct. 16, 2023. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton) Four teens have been charged after an assault in Leduc on Oct. 16, 2023. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    A teen has pleaded guilty to his role in what police called a "violent assault" of another youth in Leduc last fall.

    The attack happened in a Circle K parking lot at 50 Street and Corinthia Drive on Oct. 16 around 12:10 p.m.

    Video of the assault posted to social media showed several people kicking a person lying on the ground.

    Five youths were charged in connection with the case, including a 12-year-old.

    On Friday, one of the teens pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

    Court heard the victim, who has an intellectual delay and Tourette's syndrome, used a derogatory term, and was swarmed and attacked because of it.

    The victim was taken to hospital and treated for a concussion.

    The lawyer for the accused told her client repeatedly called wanting to plead guilty, and wrote a letter of apology to the victim.

    "The pain he himself feels from this is palpable."

    The justice accepted a joint submission for a 12-month conditional discharge, along with 20 hours of community service.

    "You can lead a good life…" the justice told the teen, adding "Reflect on what you did and who you want to be."

    A trial for two of the other teens is set for July.

    None of the teens can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

    Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said in a video announcement on Friday. The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News