A new music venue is set to open where The Needle Vinyl Tavern was located.

The Needle closed in November 2017 after sexual harassment allegations by a former female staff member against one of the venue’s male co-owners.

The Station on Jasper will open on June 29 and the first major headliner will be a day later.

“We’ll have a full calendar of live music, ranging from local singer songwriters keeping the rhythm going at happy hours, to big-time evening headlining shows in an unforgettable intimate setting,” owner Greg Scott said in a press release.

The Station hopes to become western Canada’s best live music venue and promises to support Canadian talent.

“There are a lot of great individuals doing amazing things in Edmonton to build the live music community, we want to do our part and we know that means going beyond just putting on shows,” Scott said.

Following the demise of its predecessor, The Station said it is working with a third-party to train owners, management and staff.

“We’re going to put a lot of effort into being an industry leader, creating a safe and respectful workplace,” Scott said. “This includes how we work with and treat our musicians.”

The Needle came under scrutiny after the sexual assault victim, Brittany Lyne Rudyck, posted a long statement on Facebook to detail what a male co-worker allegedly did to her. The venue closed indefinitely shortly after, and 37-year-old James Leder was charged with sexual assault in April.