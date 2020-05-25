EDMONTON -- Cheryl Uchytil can describe her daughter’s smile and laughter as if she saw and heard them yesterday.

“She had a laugh that was so contagious,” Uchytil told CTV Edmonton Monday. “Very loving, very gentle, very happy. She had a beautiful smile on her.”

Nature Duperron went missing in April 2019. The 25-year-old mother of three was from Athabasca, but had recently moved to Edmonton. Her body was found near Hinton weeks later.

RCMP believe Duperron was killed on April 7, 2019. That same day, her mother spoke to her for the last time.

“I knew something was wrong that day, and I did ask, 'Are you okay? Did you need me to come get you?'” recalled Uchytil.

On Friday, police announced a fourth, and what investigators believe to be final, arrest in Duperron’s homicide.

“I am relieved with that. I’m relieved that I don’t know them personally,” said Uchytil. “No one has the right to take someone else’s life.”

Last November, RCMP released images of two suspects and asked the public for help. Mounties tell CTV News several tips came in as a result.

“They were instrumental in moving this investigation forward, and culminating in these arrests,” said Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, in an interview with CTV News.

Uchytil responded to the public tips, telling CTV News, “I’m very grateful that there’s a lot of good people out there.”

Duperron’s mother also said she’s thankful to RCMP for the 14-month investigation that ended in arrests and charges.

“I think they have done a good job,” said Uchytil. “I don’t have any doubt in me.”

Tyra Muskego, Buddy Underwood, Grayson Eashappie and Kala Bajusz are all charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery.

The accused are expected to have court dates next month.